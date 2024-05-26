Dirty Birds Split The Double Header Against High Point

May 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds split a double header against High Point Sunday night to finish the week 4-3. The two seven-inning games took seven hours to complete because of a two- and half-hour rain delay during game one.

In game one, the Dirty Birds did not have a hit until the sixth inning when Delino DeShields Jr. singled to left field. The Rockers shut out Charleston in the seven-inning game while scoring six runs. The Birds have now been shut out twice this season.

In the second game, the Dirty Birds scored five runs in the third inning off three hits and two errors. DeShields Jr. hit his first home run of the season and Rusber Estrada hit his ninth home run of the season. Jalen Miller earned the win after allowing two runs in his three innings of work. The Dirty Birds bullpen did not allow an earned run in their combined four innings.

The Dirty Birds are on the road next week as they travel to York and Lancaster for two three-game series. The Birds are home on Tuesday June 4 to kick off a nine-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.