'Stormers Sign Ex-Oriole Lakins Right-Hander

Right-hander Travis Lakins, Sr., a former Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox hurler, has been signed to a 2023 contract, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Lakins, 28, has spent a portion of each of the last four years at the Major League level with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. The Ohio native has appeared in 68 games, starting four. He has a career 4-8 record and 4.84 ERA with one save.

His best year at the big league level came during the shortened season of 2020. Lakins went 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA over 22 appearances, notching two of his wins against Toronto.

The product of The Ohio State University made his Major League debut with Boston on April 23, 2019, allowing four hits and a run in 2 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers. He was called up to Boston four more times that season.

Last year, he appeared in six games with the Major League team and eight more times across three levels of the Baltimore farm system.

"Lakins is a veteran guy who has experience and a live arm," said Peeples. "He will be used mostly in the back end of our bullpen."

The Barnstormers begin their spring workouts on Monday morning and will begin their schedule of six spring training games on Wednesday against Southern Maryland. On April 28, the club will open its defense of its third Atlantic League title with a 6:35 game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, MD. Four days later, the curtain will rise on the 2023 season at Clipper Magazine Stadium with a championship celebration followed by a 6:30 start against the rival York Revolution.

