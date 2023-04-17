Frederick Adds Powerful Outfielder, Veteran Reliever

April 17, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Frederick News Release







Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of outfielder, Craig Dedelow and left-handed pitcher, Brady Feigl.

Dedelow, 28, was selected by the White Sox in the 9th Round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft after a successful collegiate career at Indiana University. He had been selected by the Pirates in the 34th round a year prior but opted to return for his senior season. He made the most of that decision, hitting a college career high 19 home runs for the Hoosiers.

Dedelow has shown tremendous power across all levels of the minor leagues, reaching as high as Triple-A in 2022. Last season, he hit a career high 27 home runs while also stealing 16 bases and looks to bring that combination of power and speed to Frederick.

"Craig has incredible power and has the ability to be an MVP type player in the Atlantic League this season," said Frederick ALPB manager Mark Minicozzi.

Feigl, 32, makes his way back to his roots this season. A native of Severn, MD, Feigl attended Old Mill High School and pitched collegiately at Mount St Mary's. Originally signing with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent, Feigl has found success across his minor league career reaching Triple A with both the Braves and Rangers organizations and pitching to a career 2.75 ERA.

Last season, Feigl debuted in the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks, pitching to a stellar 1.17 ERA.

"Brady is a veteran reliever who will get the ball in big situations," said Minicozzi." "We are excited to see Brady continue his success in Frederick."

Season tickets for the 2023 season and single game tickets are now on sale, both online and at the box office. For more information or to shop the Frederick Club team store visit https://frederickatlanticleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.