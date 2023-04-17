2023 Spring Training Begins - Four Signed; Nine Invited to Camp

April 17, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today took the field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark for the first time in 2023 to begin their spring training workouts. The team included four additions, as the Ducks announced the signings of left-handed pitchers Stephen Tarpley and Ian Clarkin, right-handed pitcher Wladimir Pinto and outfielder Luis Guerrero.

Tarpley returns for his second season with the Ducks and 11th in professional baseball. The southpaw pitched in 20 games (16 starts) for the Ducks in 2022. He compiled a 4-7 record with a 4.64 ERA and 92 strikeouts to 27 walks over 85.1 innings. The Los Angeles native had a 4.19 ERA in his 16 starts, striking out seven or more batters in seven of those outings, including tying a career-high with 10 on June 10 at Staten Island. He was especially dominant in May, conceding just three runs in 31 innings of work while striking out 33 batters and posting a 3-1 record with a 0.87 ERA.

The 30-year-old has four seasons of Major League experience, including two with the New York Yankees (2018-19), one with the Miami Marlins (2020) and one with the New York Mets (2021). In 44 games (one start) at the MLB level, he is 3-2 with a 7.05 ERA, three saves and 58 strikeouts over 44.2 innings. The University of Southern California alum was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Yankees and a Baseball America Low Class A All-Star in 2015 with the West Virginia Power (Pittsburgh Pirates). Tarpley was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round of the 2013 amateur draft.

Pinto also comes back to Long Island for a second season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball. The righty made 13 appearances for the Flock after joining the team in August of 2022. He went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA, striking out 14 batters in 15.1 innings. The 25-year-old conceded no earned runs in his first 12 games (14.1 innings), giving up just one unearned run in that span. Prior to joining the Ducks, he began the season with Triple-A St. Paul in the Minnesota Twins organization. In 25 games, the righty posted a 3-4 record with a 2.08 ERA, one save and 43 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.

The Venezuela native spent the first six seasons of his career (2015-19, 2021) in the Detroit Tigers organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Toledo. In 2017, he allowed no runs or walks and struck out 18 over 10 innings. He later posted a 2.34 ERA and six saves in 39 appearances at High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie in 2019. Overall, the Florida resident has an 18-16 record with a 3.13 ERA, 24 saves and 356 strikeouts in 275.2 innings during his minor league career. Pinto was originally signed by the Tigers as an amateur free agent in 2014.

Clarkin begins his first season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball. He most recently spent the 2021 season in the Colorado Rockies organization. The southpaw combined to pitch in 21 games (12 starts) with Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, totaling 68.2 innings of work. He spent the 2019 campaign with Double-A Tennessee in the Chicago Cubs system, posting a 3.38 ERA and one save in 10 appearances.

The San Diego native began his career in the New York Yankees organization (2013-17), reaching High-A Tampa. He then spent two seasons in the Chicago White Sox system (2017-18), reaching Double-A Birmingham. In his minor league career, the 28-year-old has compiled a 21-31 record with a 4.23 ERA, three complete games, one save and 301 strikeouts in 431.2 innings over 112 games (78 starts). Clarkin was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (33rd overall) of the 2013 amateur draft.

Guerrero also begins his first season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball. He spent the first three seasons of his pro career (2019, 2021-22) in the Houston Astros organization, reaching as high as Double-A Corpus Christi. In 181 games, the Bronx, N.Y., native has totaled a .215 batting average with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs, 103 runs, 129 hits, 18 doubles, five triples and 29 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old split the 2022 season with Corpus Christi and High-A Asheville. In 85 games, he collected eight homers, 32 RBIs, 54 runs, 58 hits, six doubles, four triples, 17 stolen bases and 39 walks, all career-highs. The Miami Dade Community College alum compiled a .352 on-base percentage in 2021 in 49 games combined between Asheville, Single-A Fayetteville and the Astros rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. Guerrero was originally selected by the Astros in the eighth round of the 2019 amateur draft.

The Ducks also invited nine players to spring training: pitchers Justin Alintoff, Norman Coleman-Goodwin, Chris Pike and James Varela, infielders Kevin Higgins, Jesse Russo, Edward Salcedo, Ezequiel Santana, and outfielder Mike Wilson. Varela and Pike both pitched with the Ducks during the 2022 season. Coleman-Goodwin, Higgins, Russo, Salcedo, Santana and Wilson all received invites after taking part in the Ducks Open Player Tryout on Saturday, April 17.

The Ducks will host four spring training games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in preparation for the 2023 season. Long Island will take on the California Dogecoin, a team from the Liberation Professional Baseball League, and the Long Island Black Sox, a local amateur team, in two exhibition games apiece. Here is a look at the spring training schedule:

Friday, April 21 - Ducks vs. Dogecoin - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 - Ducks vs. Dogecoin - 6:35 p.m. Monday, April 24 - Ducks vs. Black Sox - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 - Ducks vs. Black Sox - 1:00 p.m.

Admission to the game on April 22 will be free for all fans as part of the team's Fan Fest event, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Admission to the other three exhibition games will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Gates for those three games will open at 12:30 p.m.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin the 2023 season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 28, when they visit the High Point Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark will follow four days later on Tuesday, May 2, when the Ducks host the Staten Island FerryHawks at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Reversible Bucket Hats, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.