Stormers Roar Back In Finale

September 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

If momentum means anything heading into the playoffs, the Lancaster Stormers found a great way to build it on Sunday afternoon.

Niko Hulsizer went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI, and Mason Martin was 3-for-4 with a homer and two driven home, leading Lancaster to a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks in the regular season finale.

Lancaster fell behind, 5-0, as Staten Island reached starter Adam Wibert for seven hits and five runs in just one full inning plus four batters. Calvin Estrada singled home a pair of runs in the first inning. David Melfi's single punched into right extended the lead to 3-0 in the second, and Nate Scantlin chased the spot starter with a two-run double into the right field corner.

Steffon Moore came in and struck out the side around a well-placed walk of Estrada, enabling Lancaster's comeback.

Martin got the rally started with a line drive homer through the right field deck. An error kept the Lancaster second alive, and Trace Loehr took advantage of the situation with a two-run single to cut the lead to 5-3.

Hulsizer connected for a 438' blast to the sidewalk above the hill in left with two outs in the fourth trimming the lead to just one.

The teams exchanged two-run innings in the fifth before the Stormers went to work in the bottom of the seventh off Christian Allegretti (6-3). The left-hander walked Damon Dues to start the inning, and Gaige Howard followed with a single to center. Martin dropped a pop fly into left center for a double to tie the game at 7-7. Hulsizer followed with a double blistered off the signs in deep left center.

A.J. Alexy (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh for the win. Scott Engler fanned two of three batters that he faced to hold the lead. Phil Diehl worked around a leadoff single by Ben Norman in the ninth to earn his third save.

Lancaster will send Noah Bremer (10-7) to the hill for the playoff opener against York on Tuesday at 6:45. York will counter with right-hander Chris Vallimont (6-2). Tickets remain on sale. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin was named the team MVP by the fans by a very narrow margin...The homer was his 27th in 66 games this season...Shawon Dunston, Jr. was thrown out on an attempt to steal his 50th base in the fifth inning...Lancaster won three of its last four series and finished the second half at 40-23...The club is 121-68 in the second half over the last three seasons.

