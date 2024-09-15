Revs Reach 80-Win Plateau and Make More History in Regular Season Finale

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution capped a record setting regular season with their 80th victory in a 5-1 triumph over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Sunday afternoon at Meritus Park. Matt McDermott and Zander Wiel each put their own stamps on Atlantic League history in Sunday's win. York finishes the season a franchise best 80-45 as the Revs head into the playoffs having won five in-a-row and seven of their last eight overall.

York built a lead right away in Sunday's finale, scoring three times in the top of the first. Chase Dawson was hit by the first pitch of the game and McDermott (eight-game hitting streak) singled to left. Rudy Martin Jr walked to load the bases with no outs, setting up Wiel who cracked a two-run double to right center, becoming the fourth in the league to 30 doubles on the season while also reaching 90 RBI, just the start of a major milestone day for Wiel. David Washington followed with a deep sac fly to center for his 96th RBI, tying Donovan Casey for third most in the league this season and fifth most in a season in Revs history.

That was all of the run support needed by York lefty Zach Neff (8-7) who tossed a scintillating five innings to earn the win. Neff bounced back from absorbing a first inning line drive comebacker off his pitching hand to allow just two singles in the second and nothing the rest of the way, retiring his final 11 batters. He walked none, struck out three, and needed just 55 pitches (42 strikes).

Hagerstown threatened in the sixth as the first four batters reached against reliever DJ Johnson with Cito Culver's single up the middle driving in a run. With the lead cut to 3-1 and the bases loaded and no outs, Tom Sutera entered to record a line drive double play off the bat of Nellie Rodriguez and another line out to right field to escape any further damage. Sutera remained in for the seventh and started another line drive double play himself on a comebacker to end that frame.

York added an insurance run in the seventh with three walks from reliever Domingo Jimenez setting up Dawson to score on a passed ball for a 4-1 lead.

Wiel crushed a solo homer to left in the top of the ninth for another huge milestone, his 30th home run of the season, providing the final margin and another piece of Atlantic League history as he joins Courtney Hawkins as the second player in league history with multiple 30-homer seasons.

Frankie Bartow worked past a leadoff double for a scoreless bottom of the eighth, his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance, and Denny Bentley struck out two in a perfect ninth to close it out.

Notes: McDermott's first inning run moved him past Ben Aklinski (High Point, 2023) for sole possession of third in Atlantic League history with 115 runs scored; it marked the league's highest total since 2010 when York's Scott Grimes set a league record with 138 runs. Martin Jr tallied his 108th run scored in the first inning, taking over sole possession of third on the Revs' all-time single season list and moving into a tie for ninth in league history. Wiel drove in eight runs in the three-game sweep. He belted 17 of his 30 home runs after joining the Revs, and has now hit 32, 29, and 30 home runs in his three Atlantic League seasons. Jacob Rhinesmith finishes the season 32-for-32 in stolen base attempts after swiping second in the top of the eighth, setting a franchise record for top steal percentage in a season. The Revs finish the season with a league best .287 team batting average and 859 runs (second most in league history). Their 6.87 runs per game finishes as the third highest mark in league history. York also set a league offensive record with 335 stolen bases, topping the previous all-time record by 30. York's .857 team OPS finishes third all-time. The Revs' .640 winning percentage is tied for ninth best in league history. They finish 41-21 on the road. York goes 18-6 against Hagerstown setting a franchise record for wins against one opponent. The sweep is the 10th of the season for the Revs, fifth on the road, and fifth against Hagerstown (third at Meritus Park). The 10 sweeps are one shy of a club record 11 set in 2011, and the five road sweeps tie a club record set in 2019. York returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019 with Game 1 of the North Division Series on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at Lancaster, as Chris Vallimont (6-2, 2.13) faces Noah Bremer (10-7, 4.06) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.

