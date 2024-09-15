Ramon Santos Named 2024 Team Most Valuable Player

September 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Ramon Santos and Aaron Antonini of the Long Island Ducks accept their awards

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Ramon Santos has been named the team's 2024 Most Valuable Player, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers. The announcement was made prior to the Ducks regular season home finale on Sunday, September 15.

Santos received the most selections during fan voting at LIDucks.com for the team's MVP award. The right-hander was one of the Atlantic League's most dominant relief pitchers this season. He is tied for third in the league with 14 saves. Additionally, he leads all Ducks pitchers with 45 appearances and a 0.58 ERA. In 46.2 innings of work, the Dominican Republic native allowed just seven runs (three earned) and struck out 76 batters while posting a 6-1 record. For being chosen as the Team MVP, Santos received a luxury wristwatch, courtesy of Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers.

The Ducks also announced that catcher Aaron Antonini has won this season's P.C. Richard and Son Whistle Player of the Year competition. The first-year Duck scored the most runs in games which he was designated as the Whistle Player of the Game. Overall, the Venezuela native led all Ducks players in hits (103), doubles (23) and games played (104). He finished the year with a .289 batting average, 15 homers, 62 RBIs, 57 runs, 40 walks and an .873 OPS. By winning the Whistle Player of the Year competition, Antonini received a $500 gift card, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son.

Images from this story

