Ducks Take Part in Islip Goes Purple to Complete Season

September 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks wrapped up the 2024 season on Sunday afternoon against the High Point Rockers by taking part in Islip Goes Purple.

Islip Goes Purple is a month-long initiative designed to unite The Town of Islip in raising awareness of mental health, substance use disorder and celebrating those in recovery. All townships are encouraged to "go purple" and hold events throughout National Recovery Month in September. Prior to the game, Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter presented Ducks Founder/CEO/Owner Frank Boulton with a citation in recognition of the Ducks support of the Islip Goes Purple month-long initiative.

During the game, Ducks players and coaches wore special purple jerseys in honor of Islip Goes Purple. Fans may currently bid on these game-worn jerseys through 1:35 p.m. on Friday, September 20. Bids started at $75 and will be increased in minimum $10 increments. Those wishing to place their bids can do so via the LiveSource mobile app. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit Youth Enrichment Services via the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

