Stormers, Revs Tie At 3-3

April 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Trace Loehr and Christian Sepulveda provided all of the offense on Friday afternoon as the Lancaster Stormers and York Revolution played to a 3-3 tie in an exhibition game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster is now 0-1-2 on its spring schedule.

Loehr broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fifth with a bases loaded grounder to short on which the Revolution defense was unable to turn two. Sepulveda countered with a line drive three-run homer over the boards in left in the top of the sixth inning.

York's 3-1 lead held until the bottom of the seventh when Loehr again stepped in with the bases loaded. This time, however, the Lancaster second baseman yanked a two-run double into the right field corner to tie the game.

Both starters were dominant. Former San Francisco Giants reliever Caleb Baragar opened the game for the Stormers and tossed three shutout innings with five strikeouts. He yielded one hit, a double by Paul Mondesi, and surrendered two walks to start the afternoon. The lefty fanned the side afterward.

York's Chris Vallimont struck out six in three innings, allowing only a third inning triple by Chad Sedio.

The Stormers will host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in a spring training game on Saturday afternoon at 1:00. It is the annual FanFest Game with free admission to the public. Gates will open at noon.

