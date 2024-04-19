Booser Gets to the Show

April 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Left-hander Cam Booser has become the latest one-time Lancaster Stormer to reach the Major Leagues. He is the 15th to advance from Prince Street to the big leagues over the franchise's history.

Booser, 31, was promoted to the Boston Red Sox earlier today after a blazing start with Class AAA Worcester. The native of Washington State had allowed only four baserunners while striking out 15 in his first 6 2/3 innings of the season. He was 4-3 with one save and a 4.99 ERA with the WooSox in 2023.

The southpaw began his pro career with the Minnesota Twins in 2013, coming out of Oregon State. He retired in his fifth season after reaching only the A+ level and became a carpenter. In 2021, he returned to baseball as Butch Hobson signed him for the Chicago Dogs in the American Association. The Arizona Diamondbacks picked him up the following winter and sent him to Class AA Amarillo where he was 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA.

Booser would make his Stormers debut, August 10 of that season and would appear in 13 regular season games. He was 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA over 11.2 innings of work. He was not scored upon in his last seven appearances of the regular season. During Lancaster's championship run, the hard thrower entered four games without yielding a

run. He was the winning pitcher in extra innings at High Point in Game One of the Championship Series and also earned a hold in Game Two.

"Booser was a valuable piece in winning the championship in '22," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He can get it up into the mid-to-high 90's, and he is a bulldog on the mound. You could see the potential when he was here, and it is good to see his hard work pay off."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.