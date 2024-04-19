Ducks No-Hit Dogecoin in Spring Training Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the California Dogecoin 14-0 in a combined no-hitter on Friday afternoon in the opening game of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A seven-run second inning gave the Ducks an early 7-0 lead. RBI doubles by Tyler Dearden and Rixon Wingrove, an RBI single by Ivan Castillo and a two-run double by Frank Schwindel highlighted the frame. Three more runs came home in the third on RBI singles by Hector Gomez and Aaron Antonini plus a sac fly off the bat of Nick Heath.

Long Island extended the lead to 11-0 in the fourth on an opposite-field solo home run off the bat of Chance Sisco. Three more runs in the seventh on Dearden's RBI single, Antonini's RBI groundout and a wild pitch that plated Dearden rounded out the scoring.

Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. pitched three scoreless and hitless innings, walking two while striking out five. Charlie Neuweiler struck out four over two scoreless and hitless frames. Sam Delaplane, John LaRossa, Justin Alintoff and Liam Pulsipher each threw a scoreless and hitless inning in relief as well. The pitching staff combined to strike out 15 and walk just two.

The Ducks and Dogecoin retake the field on Saturday afternoon for another spring training game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:30 a.m. as part of Fan Fest. Admission is FREE for all fans for the event. For more information, CLICK HERE .

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

