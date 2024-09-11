Stormers' Magic Number Down to 3 with 5 Games Remaining
September 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
The Lancaster Stormers are on the brink of history! With the team's magic number down to 3, this number reflects the combination of Stormers' victories and Long Island/York losses needed to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Stormers are inching closer to clinching a playoff berth and potentially becoming the first team in Atlantic League history to win three consecutive championships.
Should the Stormers make it to the playoffs, the schedule will be as follows:
DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)
Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22
Tuesday, 9/17 - Game 1 - HOME vs. York Revolution
Wednesday, 9/18, Game 2 - HOME vs. York Revolution
Friday, 9/20, Game 3 - AT York Revolution
Saturday, 9/21, Game 4 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution
Sunday, 9/22, Game 5 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution
If the Stormers were to win the North Division and advance, the Championship schedule would be as follows:
ALPB CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)
Tuesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 29
Tuesday, 9/24, Game 1 - AT South Division Champion
Wednesday, 9/25, Game 2 - AT South Division Champion
Friday, 9/27, Game 3 - Home vs. South Division Champion
Saturday, 9/28, Game 4 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion
Sunday, 9/29, Game 5 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lancasterstormers.com/tickets- groups/2024-playoff-push/
