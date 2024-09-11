Legends Down Blue Crabs

Lexington, KY - On a breezy Wednesday night, the Lexington Legends comfortably took down the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-1, relying on a timely three-run fourth inning and solid pitching to secure the win. Lexington's victory was highlighted by JT Riddle's three-RBI performance, including a crucial two-run double, and the Legends' bullpen shutting down the Blue Crabs in the later innings.

Southern Maryland's only offensive spark came early, with Jomar Reyes hitting a solo home run in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. The rest of the game, however, saw the Blue Crabs struggle to put any pressure on the Legends, as Lexington's starter Hector Cortijo allowed just three hits over five innings while striking out seven.

Lexington's offense responded quickly. After taking the lead in the bottom of the first from a JT Riddle home run, in the fourth, Riddle struck again, this time with a bases-clearing double off reliever Hunter Schilperoort to put the Legends ahead for good. Brady Whalen added a sacrifice fly, and Lexington never looked back.

While Cortijo's strong start set the tone, the Legends' bullpen did not falter. Gerald Ogando, Jett Lodes, and Jean Herrera combined to allow just one hit over four innings, keeping the Blue Crabs' bats silent. Southern Maryland's best chance to rally came in the seventh inning, but Ogando forced a key double play to escape the jam.

With the win, Lexington continues to build momentum late in the season, while Southern Maryland's offensive woes persist. The Legends now take sole place of 4th place in the South Division for the 2nd half, passing Southern Maryland.

