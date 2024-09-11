Rockers Swing Past Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 7-2 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Evan Edwards led the Rockers offense at the plate with three hits, including two home runs. He drove in five runs, scored three times and walked. Martin Figueroa and Connor Owings each added three this and an RBI.

A two-out RBI single up the middle by Joe DeLuca gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Heath tied the game at two in the fourth with an RBI single to right-center. DeLuca led the Flock with two hits, an RBI and a walk, while Kole Kaler added two hits and a run.

Rockers starter Yuhi Sako took a no-decision but pitched four and one-third innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and three walks while striking out eight. Justin Lewis (1-0) picked up the win with one and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Ducks starter Nick Tropeano (4-2) took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings with three strikeouts.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack Oversized Baseball Cards, courtesy of the Anne V. Graziani Fund. The Long Island Ghostbusters will also be making an appearance at the ballpark during the game. It's a Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday and a Thirsty Thursday as well. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-1, 7.11) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Mickey Jannis (2-0, 4.26).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 712 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

