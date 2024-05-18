Stormers Drub York
May 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Left-hander Augie Sylk was brilliant for seven innings, and the Lancaster offense pounded out a season-high 18 hits as the Stormers crushed the York Revolution, 13-2, Saturday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
It was Lancaster's first win in five tries in the 2024 War of the Roses.
Sylk (1-1) worked seven innings, allowing only three hits and one run to a Revs team that had beaten him in the suspended game completed on Friday. The Southern California native walked three and struck out seven in his second consecutive quality start. His only mistake was yielding a home run to right field by Trey Martin with one out in the fourth, but, by then, the game was well in hand for Lancaster.
Nick Lucky opened the night with a double to left center off Zach Neff (2-2). He moved to third on a single to left by Chris Proctor, who stole second. Cristian Santana struck out, but Joseph Carpenter knocked home both runners with a single lined through the left side of the diamond.
Lucky followed Trace Loehr's one-out infield single in the second with a two-run homer lined onto the right field deck. It was in the third when the game was blown open.
Justin Farmer doubled into the left field corner to get that third inning underway. He moved up on a groundout by Gaige Howard and scored when Chad Sedio laced a single into center. Jack Conley tacked on a base hit, and Trace Loehr made it 6-0 with a single to center. Nick Lucky's base hit to center scored Conley. Loehr came home as well on a throwing error, and Lucky advanced to second when a throwback to the plate by catcher Ciarran Devenney missed its mark for the second error on the play.
With two outs, Cristian Santana doubled to the gap in right center for a 9-0 lead. Carpenter finished the outburst with a double off the right center field fence and a 10-0 edge.
Lancaster scored three more on a long double to center by Proctor in the fourth and only managed two singles for the rest of the night.
York's second run crossed the plate on a sac fly by Kobe Kato off newcomer Justin Kelly in the ninth inning.
Lancaster has not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday. Lefty Will Stewart (0-2) will pitch for the Revs. The game may be watched on Blue Ridge 11 or on Flo Baseball, beginning at 3:00.
NOTES: Four different Stormers (Lucky, Proctor, Carpenter and Loehr) had three-hit games...Santana extended a hitting streak to nine; Loehr advanced his to seven...Sylk has allowed one run in 13 innings as a starter...Lucky needed a triple for the cycle which would have won a fun $25,000 on a promotion...He had a single, double and home run in the first three innings but walked and grounded out in his final two plate appearances.
Lan 13, Yor 2 (box)
Game Date: 05/18/2024
York Revolution 2 AT Lancaster Stormers 13
YTD YTD
York AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG
McDermott, M SS 5 0 1 0 .295 Lucky, N SS 4 4 3 3 .351
Rhinesmith, J LF 2 0 0 0 .296 Proctor, C LF 5 1 3 3 .362
Martin Jr, LF,PH 1 0 0 0 .250 Santana, C DH 5 1 1 1 .383
Casey, D CF 4 0 0 0 .309 Carpenter, J 1B 5 0 3 3 .257
Martin, T RF 4 1 1 1 .194 Farmer, J CF 5 1 2 0 .269
Washington, D 1B 4 1 1 0 .296 Howard, G RF 5 0 0 0 .189
Welker, C DH 3 0 1 0 .250 Sedio, C 3B 4 2 2 1 .189
Wallace, P 3B 3 0 1 0 .184 Conley, J C 4 1 1 0 .220
Kato, K 2B 2 0 0 1 .192 Barranca, A C 0 0 0 0 .000
Devenney, C C 2 0 0 0 .146 Loehr, T 2B 3 3 3 1 .311
Mondesi, P PH 1 0 0 0 .160
31 2 5 2 40 13 18 12
York 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 5 2
Lancaster 2 2 6 3 0 0 0 0 x - 13 18 1
2B--McDermott, M SS (4), Lucky, N SS (3), Proctor, C LF (6), Santana, C DH
(5), Carpenter, J 1B (6), Farmer, J CF (2). HR--Martin, T RF (2), Lucky, N
SS (3). RBI--Martin, T RF (9), Kato, K 2B (7), TOTALS 2 (0), Lucky, N SS
3 (11), Proctor, C LF 3 (18), Santana, C DH (16), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (12),
Sedio, C 3B (4), Loehr, T 2B (8), TOTALS 12 (0). SF--Kato, K 2B (1).
SB--Rhinesmith, J LF (10), Proctor, C LF 2 (10). E--Casey, D CF (1),
Devenney, C C (3), Raffield, C P (1).
LOB--York 8, Lancaster 5. DP--K. Kato(2B) - M. McDermott(SS) - D.
Washington(1B).
YTD
IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA
York
Neff, Z (L,2-2) 2.2 13 10 10 0 2 1 7.00
Valverde, A 3.1 4 3 3 2 6 0 11.46
Lugo, M 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1.17
Horrell, M 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.87
8 18 13 13 2 9 1
Lancaster
Sylk, A (W,1-1) 7.0 3 1 1 3 7 1 3.66
Raffield, C 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 7.36
Kelly, J 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 9.00
9 5 2 2 5 10 1
WP--Valverde, A (2), Raffield, C (4). SO--McDermott, M 2, Casey, D 2,
Martin, T, Washington, D 3, Welker, C, Kato, K, Santana, C 3, Carpenter, J,
Farmer, J, Howard, G 2, Sedio, C, Conley, J. BB--Rhinesmith, J, Welker, C,
Wallace, P, Kato, K, Devenney, C, Lucky, N, Loehr, T. BF--Neff, Z 21 (82),
Valverde, A 15 (53), Lugo, M 3 (33), Horrell, M 3 (35), Sylk, A 26 (86),
Raffield, C 5 (37), Kelly, J 6 (6). P-S--Neff, Z 62-48, Valverde, A 51-32,
Lugo, M 11-8, Horrell, M 7-5, Sylk, A 100-65, Raffield, C 25-13, Kelly, J
25-15.
T--2:32. A--3420
Weather: Cloudy, 65 degrees
Plate Umpire - Jeff Erisman, Field Umpire #1 - Marty Bauer, Field Umpire #3 - Sean Hicks
