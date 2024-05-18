Jamari Baylor Has Contract Purchased by Toronto Blue Jays

(York, Pa.): York Revolution officials announced today that infielder Jamari Baylor had his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays. The team assignment for Baylor is yet to be determined.

Originally a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Baylor was traded to the Colorado Rockies in early 2023. The Richmond, VA native hit the ground running upon the trade, hitting .333 with seven home runs in Low-A Fresno.

"The career on-base percentage has been really good, and as he's maturing, the bat-to-ball skills should hopefully improve as well," said Forney. "He's a dynamic player... He's got some pop and can steal bags, so he's going to have the ability to score runs for the Blue Jays organization."

Baylor played in 15 games for the Revolution, batting .255, 3 home runs, and driving in 12 runners.

Jamari Baylor is the 2nd Revolution player to have his contract purchased this season, and the 50th player in the team's history.

