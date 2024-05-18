Revs Stumble Against Stormers On Saturday Night

May 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.): The Lancaster Stormers scored early and often against the York Revolution on Saturday night, handing the Revs their first War of the Roses loss of the year, 13-2 at Clipper Magazine Stadium after starting the season series 4-0.

Things got off on the wrong foot as Matt McDermott led off the game with a double but was called out after over sliding second base.

Lancaster scored runs in each of the first four innings, starting with a pair in the first on a two-run single by Joseph Carpenter who was bumped up to the cleanup spot for the Stormers.

Two more crossed in the second when Nick Lucky snuck a line drive homer over the short porch in right field, doubling the lead to 4-0.

The third inning is where things started to get away from York for good. The Stormers plated six in the frame, extending the lead to 10-0. Chad Sedio and Trace Loehr singled home runners before two more scored on a base hit by Lucky. The Lancaster leadoff man picked up one RBI on the play as a throwing error allowed a second runner to score. Cristian Santana and Carpenter drove in a pair on successive RBI doubles to cap the rally. Santana's double chased starter Zach Neff while Carpenter's greeted reliever Alex Valverde.

York finally got on the board in the fourth inning when Trey Martin drove a ball to right field off of Lancaster starter Augie Sylk for a solo shot, his second homer of the year.

Valverde was one out away from York's first scoreless inning in the fourth before Chris Proctor cleared the bases with a double to deep center field which put the Stormers up 13-1.

Valverde rebounded to face the minimum in the fifth and sixth innings, finishing his night with six strikeouts including striking out five of six hitters at one point.

Moises Lugo and Michael Horrell each faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth, respectively, as York pitching tossed a scoreless final four frames.

York loaded the bases to start the ninth against debuting lefty Justin Kelly with Kobe Kato capitalizing with a sacrifice fly. The lefty responded, however, striking out the final two he faced to close the game. The loss snaps York's four game road winning streak.

Lefty Will Stewart toes the mound for the rubber match on Sunday, beginning at 3 PM. Lancaster's starter is currently TBA. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 2:40 p.m.

Notes: David Washington extended his York career opening hitting streak to 14 games. Kato extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games with a third inning walk and remains tied with Santana for the league's longest streak. McDermott extended his on-base streak to 17 games with his first inning double and has reached base in every game he has played with York. Neff's 2.2 innings is the shortest start by a Revolution starter this season, while 13 hits and 10 earned runs are both individual season highs; he had allowed just four earned runs and 10 hits combined over his first three starts. The 13 runs and 18 hits by the Stormers offense is the most in a game by Revolution opponents this season. York's 4-0 start to the War of the Roses series was their best in series history (previous best was 2-0). The Revs are now 8-3 on the road and 12-9 overall, two games behind Staten Island for first place in the North Division.

