Stormers Bats Boom Late

August 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers rocked the Long Island Ducks bullpen for four homers and 11 runs in the last four innings as they grabbed an 11-3 victory in the completion of a suspended game carried over from Saturday evening.

It was an interesting start to the day for the Stormers and Ducks as the decision was made just after 11:00 in the morning to move the suspended game from 5:05 to 1:30. Both clubs scrambled to notify everyone of the change and get ready to resume the game which was called due to rain on Saturday evening with Long Island leading, 1-0.

The Ducks stretched the lead to 3-0 off Adam Wibert (1-0) on a two-run single by Frank Schwindel in the third. Wibert turned his day around, retiring 11 of the final 12 Ducks he faced, keeping Lancaster in the game.

Justin Alintoff retired the first six batters he faced, carrying the 3-0 lead into the sixth. Gaige Howard reached the right-hander for a solo home run with one out. Niko Hulsizer added another two batters later to bring the Stormers within one.

With one out in the seventh, Joe Stewart cracked a long triple to the alley in right center off Peyton Williams (1-2). Long Island pulled its infielder to the edge of the grass, and Chris Proctor was able to yank a grounder through the hole on the right side to tie the game. With Proctor in motion, Trace Loehr doubled to left center to bring home the tiebreaking run. Damon Dues chased Williams with a single to left, and Gaige Howard greeted lefty Rolando Casihis with a single that just cleared Ivan Castillo at second. Isan Diaz walked to load the bases. Hulsizer drew a walk on four pitches to force home the fourth run of the inning.

Mason Martin greeted David Griffin, the third pitcher of the inning, with a grand slam to center for a 10-3 lead. Hulsizer chimed in with his second homer of the day in the ninth.

Matt Swarmer (2-1) will match up against Sal Romano (1-0) in the regularly scheduled seven-inning game at 5:05. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 5:00.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2024

Stormers Bats Boom Late - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.