JC's Two Homers Gives Ducks an Improbable Win over Stormers

August 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 5-4 in waddle-off fashion in seven innings on Sunday night to take the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 1-0 lead four batters into the contest on Mason Martin's RBI base hit off Ducks starting pitcher Sal Romano. Long Island tied the game at one in the second thanks to a Kole Kaler two-out run-scoring single off Lancaster starter Matt Swarmer. The visitors plated a pair of runs fourth for a 3-1 advantage by way of a Martin leadoff home run to right centerfield and a run-scoring base knock off the bat of Kyle Kasser.

The Ducks cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth thanks to a solo roundtripper to left center from JC Encarnacion, but the Stormers regained a two-run advantage in sixth on Chad Sedio's four bagger to right. Down to his final strike in the seventh, Encarnacion played the role of hero as the Flock outfielder belted his second home run in as many at bats for the home team as it cleared the wall in right and landed in Long Island's bullpen giving the Flock an improbable triumph for their 20th come-from behind win and fourth waddle-off victory of the season and second in the three-game set against their North Division rival.

Neither starter factored into the decision, as Romano allowed two runs on four hits (one home run) in three and one-third innings pitched, walking and striking out one, while Swarmer gave up a pair of runs on five hits (one home run) across five innings of work, walking two while striking out four. Ramon Santos (5-1) was the winner in relief after allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning on the bump. Stephen Nogosek (1-1) was tagged with the loss and blown save, surrendering three runs on one hit (one home run) in two-thirds of an inning, walking two and striking out one.

Encarnacion led the way at the plate with his two home runs and four runs batted in.

Lancaster was victorious 11-3 earlier in the day in the completion of Saturday's suspended game. Adam Wibert (1-0) tallied the win for the Stormers in relief after allowing two runs on two hits over four innings pitched, walking three while striking out two. Peyton Williams (1-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits in one-third of an inning out of the bullpen for the Ducks.

Zach Racusin had two more hits along with an RBI and a stolen base for the Flock and has now tallied 13 multi-hit games on the campaign. Frank Schwindel chipped in with a base hit and a pair of RBIs.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. A starter to be determined toes the rubber for the Flock against FerryHawks right-hander Noe Toribio (1-0, 3.60).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.