High Point Rockers at Charleston Dirty Birds Suspended

August 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers and the Charleston Dirty Birds had their game suspended on Sunday afternoon at GoMart Park due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be resumed with the Rockers trailing 7-4 in the top of the second inning. A date of resumption has not yet been announced.

The Rockers will open a three-game series at Gastonia on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.