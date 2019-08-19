Storm Surge Late, Send Ports to 5-4 Loss

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports carried a four-run lead into the seventh inning but couldn't hang on for the win on Sunday at The Diamond. The Lake Elsinore Storm scored five runs over the final three frames, including two in the bottom of the ninth, to send the Ports to a 5-4 loss in the rubber game of their three-game series.

The Ports scored the first run of the game in the second as Jonah Bride was hit by a pitch to open the frame and scored on a two-out double by Robert Mullen to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

Stockton added to its lead in the third as Storm starter Osvaldo Hernandez issued back-to-back walks to Payton Squier and Ryan Gridley. Trace Loehr followed with an RBI double to right to make it 2-0. Alfonso Rivas came up next and grounded out to bring in a third run and Jonah Bride followed that with a sac-fly to left to make it a 4-0 Stockton advantage.

Hernandez would be rendered a no-decision after allowing four runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Ports starter Hogan Harris would spin five scoreless frames and set down 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. Harris was in line for his first California League win but would also be rendered a no-decision after allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Michael Danielak came on in relief to start the sixth and set the side down in order in his first inning. In the seventh, Danielak surrendered a solo home run to Gabriel Arias that put the Storm on the board at 4-1. It was the only hit allowed by Danielack in two innings of work.

Eric Marinez came on to work the fifth and gave up a single to Jeisson Roasrio, followed by an RBI double to Jalen Washington that cut the Stockton lead to 4-2. Washington would score later in the inning on a wild pitch to pull the Storm to within a run at 4-3. Marinez was lifted with two on and two outs for Jake Bray (2-2). After Bray saw Arias reach on an error that loaded the bases, he got Eguy Rosario to ground out to end the eighth with the Ports still holding the one-run lead.

Bray would pitch the ninth and give up back-to-back infield singles to Rosario and Olivier Basabe. After Washington laid down a sacrifice bunt, Jack Suwinski was intentionally walked to load the bases for Allen Cordoba, who hit a game-winning two-run single to right-center to give the Storm a 5-4 win in the game and a series victory.

Bray suffered the loss while Hansel Rodriguez (2-1), who pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, notched the victory for Lake Elsinore.

The Ports continue their road trip on Monday as they open a three-game series with the Visalia Rawhide at Recreation Ballpark. Brady Feigl (5-9, 4.22 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Rawhide right-hander Justin Vernia (6-2, 3.91 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

