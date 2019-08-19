JetHawks Take Rubber Game, Series

August 19, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - Will Gaddis pitched well and his batterymate, Joel Diaz, delivered three RBIs to help lead their club to a 6-4 win over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

The rubber-game win snapped a four-series losing streak for the JetHawks (63-61, 29-27) and kept them two games behind the Lake Elsinore Storm for the South Division's final playoff spot heading in to the final 14 games of the season.

Gaddis (10-7) improved to 4-0 over his last four starts, allowing just one unearned run on three hits over 5.1 innings. The win was his team-leading 10th of the season. He left the game with one out in the sixth inning due to an apparent injury.

His catcher, Diaz, gave him the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run single to put Lancaster ahead, 2-1.

After Jimmy Herron brought home a run with a sac-fly in the sixth inning, Diaz added another with a RBI-single in the seventh. Matt Hearn scored later in the inning on an error to put the JetHawks up, 5-1.

Jack Larsen cut the lead in half with a two-run triple in the eighth inning against reliever Austin Moore before the JetHawks got one run back in the ninth on a Taylor Snyder run-scoring single.

Nick Kennedy allowed a run in the ninth but recorded the final four outs of the game to pick up his second save.

Penn Murffee (5-5) gave up two runs over five innings and picked up the loss.

The JetHawks finished the season 7-10 against Modesto (56-70, 26-30) but went 6-4 at John Thurman Field.

Lancaster begins a three-game series at Inland Empire on Tuesday night after an off-day Monday. Ryan Rolison is scheduled to start the series-opener at San Manuel Stadium. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.