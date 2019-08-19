Unable to Complete Comeback, Nuts Lose 6-4

MODESTO, CA. - With a 6-4 defeat at the wings of the JetHawks, the Modesto Nuts lose a three-game series at John Thurman Field on Sunday night.

With the loss, the Nuts (56-70; 26-30) remain two games back of a playoff spot behind the Ports.

Penn Murfee (L, 5-5) surrendered just a two-run single over five innings in his start for the Nuts.

The Nuts were unable to do much against JetHawks (63-61; 29-27) starter Will Gaddis (W, 10-7). He allowed just an unearned run over 5.1 innings. The Nuts collected just three hits against the righty.

Keegan McGovern led the way for the Nuts' offense with three hits and two doubles.

In the eighth, Jack Larsen smashed a two-run triple to bring McGovern to the plate. The Nuts' lefty slugger lined a deep drive to center that Matt Hearn tracked down in front of the center field wall.

In the ninth, the Jose Caballero singled home a run to bring Julio Rodriguez to the plate representing the tying run. Rodriguez hit a groundball in the hole at short but was thrown out on a bang-bang play to end the game.

The Nuts be off on Monday before a three-game set with the San Jose Giants. First pitch at JTF is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

