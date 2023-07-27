Storm Surge Back to Defeat Ports in 11 Innings

Stockton, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm mounted three separate comebacks and scored twice in the top of the 11th inning as the Ports dropped their fifth straight game with an 8-6 loss on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Pitching was in command through the first handful of innings before the Ports (33-59) took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out and runners at second and third, Brayan Buelvas hit a chopper over the drawn-in infield to score Bjay Cooke from third base to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

The Storm (45-44) mounted their first comeback of the night in the sixth inning when Samuel Zavala led off with a single and moved up to second on a single by Ethan Salas. After a hit by pitch loaded the bases, Griffin Doersching bounced a single up the middle to score two runs making it 2-1 Lake Elsinore.

The Ports came back with a three-run bottom of the seventh to reclaim the lead. With runners on second and third and one out Buelvas tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 2-2. With Elvis Rijo still at second, Henry Bolte then launched a two-run homer to right field to give the Ports a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth the Storm came back to tie the game against Stockton reliever Yunior Tur. Salas homered to right field with one out to cut the Ports lead to 4-3, and after a single and a lineout a three-base error allowed the tying run to score from first base to tie the game at 4-4.

The Ports rallied again in the bottom of the eighth inning. Salom led off the inning with a singled and advanced to third with one out on a throwing error by Lake Elsinore shortstop Nik McClaughry. With runners on the corners Rijo lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Ports a 5-4 lead. After a Pedro Pineda single put runners on first and second, Buelvas came through again with a single to right field to score Bjay Cooke from second base making it 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, however, the Storm came back to tie the game. With one out Nick Vogt lined a single to center field off Blaze Pontes and Zavala followed with a two-run home run to right on a first-pitch changeup to tie the game at six.

After the Ports failed to score in the bottom of the ninth and neither team scored in the tenth, the Storm took the lead for good in the top of the 11th. With Tyler Robertson starting the inning at second base, Zavala grounded a one-out single through the right side to drive in Robertson giving Lake Elsinore a 7-6 lead. Back-to-back infield singles followed to score another run to extend the Storm's lead to 8-6.

With Pineda starting the bottom of the 11th at second base, Buelvas lined into a double play to start the inning, and after a Bolte walk, Yeniel Laboy lined out to shortstop to end the ballgame.

Storm reliever Dylan Nedved (5-6) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Franyelson Rodriguez took the loss for Stockton allowed two runs (one earned) in the ninth. Cole Paplham fired a scoreless bottom of the 11th inning to pick up his seventh save of the season.

The Ports will look to get back on track in game three of their series with Lake Elsinore on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

