Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Inland Empire

The Grizzlies and 66ers continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm PT from San Manuel Stadium. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and 66ers RHP Fernando Guanare are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT OUR LAST GAME: The Fresno Grizzlies (55-37, 19-7) fell to the Inland Empire 66ers (50-39, 17-9) 8-2 Wednesday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno dropped to 19-7 in the second half, 22-8 in their last 30 games and 32-11 in their last 43 contests. The Grizzlies stumbled to 14-6 in July, 35-7 when scoring first and 5-3 against the 66ers in 2023. Fresno has now alternated wins and losses for their last eight games, starting on July 18. Inland Empire's six-run win was tied for their largest margin of victory against Fresno since 2021 (done 3 times; most recently 6-0 on August 13, 2022 at IE). The Grizzlies lineup tallied eight hits with half of them landing for extra-bases. Daniel Amaral blasted a solo shot with one out in the top of the first, his second bomb with Fresno. Amaral extended his hit streak to five games, his second time doing so this year (nine is his longest streak). Bryant Betancourt recorded three hits, including a career-high two doubles. Betancourt has yielded five hits in the current series. Jesus Bugarin pummeled a double and scored the second Grizzlies run. Jesus Ordonez relished a pair of singles and drove in Bugarin. Fresno starter Anderson Pilar (1-2) suffered the loss in his worst professional outing. Pilar allowed a career-high five runs on nine hits and three walks. Wuardo Fernandez logged four straight outs, which included a line drive off his knee at 101 MPH. Javier Ramos fanned two in a scoreless seventh.

INFO ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE: The Fresno Grizzlies and Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at San Manuel Stadium. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting this year in San Bernardino. The 66ers are the current affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and have been a part of the Angels system since 2011. Prior to teaming up with the Angels, the 66ers had ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-2000, 2007-2010) and Seattle Mariners (1987-1994, 2001-2006) organizations. They were also the former Fresno Giants/Fresno Cardinals franchise. The 66ers are named after the historic U.S. Route 66 that runs through San Bernardino. Prior to the name change, the 66ers were known as the San Bernardino Stampede (1996-2002) and San Bernardino Spirit (1987-1995). The mascot for Inland Empire is Bernie, who is one of the only talking mascots in all of professional baseball. Bernie has been apart of the organization since 1999. The 66ers play at San Manuel Stadium and are owned by Elmore Sports Group.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

STAINE STARTS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #25 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

BIG CROWDS FOR GRIZZLIES STARTERS: This season, Grizzlies starting pitchers have enjoyed big crowds in their outings. RHP Jordy Vargas (13 starts, 58,383), LHP Caleb Franzen (14 starts, 58,225) and RHP Connor Staine (14 starts, 48,837) rank 1-2-3 in the California League in highest total attendance during their starts. Vargas (13 starts, 4,491) and Franzen (14 starts, 4,159) rank 2-3 in highest average attendance, all behind former Grizzlies starter Joe Musgrove (1 start, 5,738). Musgrove made a rehab start with Lake Elsinore. (Credit to Cory Schwartz from Major League Baseball)

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 17 saves this season, putting him in a tie for 9th all-time (Manny Aybar, 2003) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Next up for Agnos are Cory Bailey (1999) and Heath Hembree (2014), who are tied for seventh all-time with 18 saves.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (194 runs of 524 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 44 of the Grizzlies 92 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 19-12 (14-6 at home) in one-run games and 8-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 27-17 in those games with a 19-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-7 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

SUNDAYS AND SERIES: The Grizzlies 11-game Sunday win streak ended on July 23rd against Modesto in extras. The streak lasted from May 7-July 16. That was tied for the longest win streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays. Fresno also saw their streak of six straight series wins come to an end on July 23rd. The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose (seven series overall).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-12), Black & Gold (3-6), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 28, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-3, 4.80) vs. Inland Empire LHP Leonard Garcia (3-3, 5.55)

JULY 29, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.26) vs. Inland Empire RHP Walbert Urena (2-3, 6.61)

JULY 30, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 5:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-3, 4.91) vs. Inland Empire RHP Jake Madden (2-6, 5.46)

AUGUST 1, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Chris Campos (5-4, 5.89) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (8-5, 3.30)

Transactions:

7/25: INF Jamari Baylor: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/25: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/20: RHP Connor Staine: Reinstated from IL

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

California League Stories from July 27, 2023

