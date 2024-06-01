Storm Spoil Bobby Miller's Rehab, Crush Quakes

The main event tonight was Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller making a rehab start for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. With well over 2,000 people in attendance, and a 1-0 Quakes lead in the first, the Storm turned it on against Miller in the third inning.

Rosman Verdugo was the only Storm player to get a base hit, a double, in the first two frames but in the third, his damage would make a far bigger impact. A single and HBP would precede Verdugo's second two-bagger of the game and bring both runs home. A Braedon Karpthios single would increase their lead to two runs but the Storm would increase that sevenfold.

They would first chase Miller from the game in the fourth inning. Joseilyn Gonzalez would replace Miller and be met with similar results. Two walks would load the bases for Romeo Sanabria, who begins a new month of dominance after finishing May with an OPS of .955, and he would send a double to left field to bring two of the three runners on base home. Two singles would score three more runs, bringing the Storm's lead to seven.

Their lead would grow to as many as 13 runs when, in the seventh inning, seven Storm players would successfully get on base.

Isaiah Lowe was a huge contributor to tonight's success. After Ian Koenig had his first appearance since his injury last season and left the game after 1.1 innings of work. Lowe would go until the ninth, pitching for 6.1 innings, striking out eight, and only allowing one earned run.

Dwayne Matos would finish the game off in the ninth inning. The Storm now have a two-game lead in the California League South with one game remaining against the Quakes this homestand. They will finalize the series tomorrow at 1:15 PM at The Diamond of Lake Elsinore.

