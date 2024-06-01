Storm Blow Out Quakes On Saturday

June 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm scored their fifth straight win, walloping Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday night by a final of 15-5 at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Dodgers' rehabbing pitcher Bobby Miller (0-1) went 3.1 innings and suffered the loss, as he allowed four runs in his second rehab appearance in six days in a Rancho uniform. The right-hander walked one and hit a batter and failed to strikeout anyone, while throwing 65 total pitches.

Storm starter Isaiah Lowe (2-2) was terrific for the home team, as he allowed one run on one hit over 6.1 innings in the win.

The Quakes were down 15-2 before a ninth-inning rally saw them collect four straight two-out hits to give them the final three runs and hopefully build some momentum heading into Sunday's finale.

Rancho (23-25) will look to avoid a six-game sweep on Sunday, as they send Garrett McDaniels (0-3) to the mound against Miguel Mendez (0-0) in the finale, with first pitch scheduled for 1:15pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 4, as they host Visalia for a six-game series. Tuesday the 4th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

