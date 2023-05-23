Storm Score in Tenth to Win Tuesday

May 23, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonag, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm needed extras on Tuesday night, but they sliced a game off the Quakes' South Division lead with a 4-3 win in ten at LoanMart Field.

A sac fly off the bat of Charlis Aquino in the tenth was the difference, as the Quakes were forced to try and rally for a third time.

After trailing 2-0 and 3-2 earlier in the night, Rancho wasn't able to find the tenth-inning magic, as Chris Newell lined into a double-play to open the tenth, as Rayne Doncon was doubled off the bag at second base. Storm reliever Kobe Robinson (5-0), who tossed three scoreless innings, finished off the tenth by getting Thayron Liranzo on a fly ball to left to end it.

Newell ripped his league-best 13th homer of the year in the seventh, helping Rancho rally for a second time, tying the game at 3-3.

Livan Reinoso (0-1) was the tough-luck loser for the Quakes, as despite not giving up any hits or walks, the inherited run came into score on a sac fly.

With their lead in the South Division down to 4.5 games, the Quakes (27-13) will send Chris Campos (5-0) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Storm lefty Jagger Haynes (0-2) at 6:30pm.

Tickets for Wednesday's game are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.