Rawhide Drop Series to Rancho

May 23, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - Rawhide dropped their fifth series of the year after falling to Rancho 10-5. The Quakes hit a combined four home runs, including their first grand slam of the season.

Starting pitcher Brock Jones gave up eight runs through four innings. David Martin and Manuel Pena provided the only extra base hits for the Rawhide and Visalia struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position. The line up combined were one for 19 with runners in scoring position. The Rawhide also stranded 34 runners on basesm through nine innings.

Visalia will be on the road for the next two weeks. The Rawhide will begin the 12-game road trip against Inland Empire on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Jill Gearin on call.

