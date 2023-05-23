Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Ports RHP Wander Guante are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Today's Promotions:

5/23 (Tuesday, May 23rd) *DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Over 7,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)* and 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Making the Grade - Schools around the Central Valley are rewarded for their hardwork in the classroom. Kids, teachers and administrators get to learn how to eat healthy and stay active through fun skits, videos and more during the game. Kids, teachers and administrators were given free tickets and lunches courtesy of the Fresno Grizzlies and their amazing Corporate Partners

Fres-Notes:

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the second of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 50-16 (7-5 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 25-5 (3-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

ABOUT SUNDAY'S GAME: The Grizzlies powered past the Nuts 13-8 Sunday afternoon from John Thurman Field. Fresno plated at least one run in seven of their nine innings, scored at least one run in their last six frames and came back from two three-plus run deficits (4-0 in 1st, 8-5 in 4th). Overall, the Grizzlies offense tallied 13 runs on 13 hits and five walks. Five batters enjoyed multiple hits and four players etched two or more RBI.

RITTER IS A DANGEROUS HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for May 15-21. Ritter's impressive series at Modesto helped the Grizzlies earn a series split against the Nuts. In six games last week, Ritter went 12-for-24 (.500) with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and three walks. Ritter also finished the series with a 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.536 OPS. The University of Kentucky product posted four multi-hit games and in three of those contests, he ended with a trio of hits. Ritter secured all eight of his RBI in the final three games of the series with back-to-back three RBI affairs on Friday and Saturday. The Rockies 4th round draft pick in 2022 doubled twice on Friday, homered two times on Saturday and for good measure, added his third longball of the series (back-to-back contests) on Sunday. This was Ritter's second California League Player of the Week award after winning on April 17-23. Ritter gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fifth California League award this season (Connor Staine and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

RITTER IS RAKING: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in multiple categories. Ritter ranks second in total bases (74), second in extra-base hits (18), third in homers (10), third in slugging percentage (.597), fourth in OPS (1.013), fifth in RBI (28), seventh in OBP (.416) and tied for seventh in walks (25).

MARTIN TIES DOUBLES RECORD: Sunday afternoon at Modesto, Grizzlies OF Robby Martin tied a single-game franchise record with three doubles, most recently done by Benny Montgomery on September 11, 2022 at San Jose.

BUGARIN TIES TRIPLES RECORD: Friday night at Modesto, Grizzlies OF Jesus Bugarin tied a single-game franchise record with two triples, most recently done by Braxton Fulford on September 13, 2022 in a divisional playoff game at San Jose.

BUGARIN IS ON FIRE: Jesus Bugarin is currently riding a team-long nine game hitting streak. The center fielder is 16-for-39 (.410) with two triples, four RBI, five runs and two walks. In the month of May, Bugarin is batting .319 over 16 games. He has recorded three extra-base hits (two triples, one double), scored 11 runs and drove in nine RBI.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

NO RUN SUPPORT FOR ADAMS: In six starts this season, Grizzlies righty Blake Adams has tossed 36 innings, permitting six runs (all earned) on 26 hits and three walks while fanning 45. Adams leads the California League in ERA (1.50) by almost a full run (Jorge Marcheco, Inland Empire, 2.48) and WHIP (0.81, by 0.11 over Marcheco). Unfortunately for Adams, he is 1-2 on the year and has suffered back-to-back tough-luck losses (0 runs of support). In his last five outings, Adams has received only three runs of support (0.6 runs per game) and in three of those starts, he has not had any run support.

COMEBACK CLAWS: Over their past 15 games (10-5 record), the Grizzlies have scored 57 of their 92 runs in innings 7-9. In that span, Fresno has recorded 29 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed five comeback victories and two walk-offs in the seventh inning or later during this stretch.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-3), Red (9-7), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (5-5), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 24, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Jose Dicochea (1-0, 2.08) vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-2, 1.50)

MAY 25, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Micah Dallas (0-2, 10.00) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-2, 4.50)

MAY 26, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-3, 4.02) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-1, 4.00)

MAY 27, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (2-0, 5.34) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 6.49)

Transactions:

5/18: RHP Sergio Sanchez (#30) has been reinstated from the development list.

5/18: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez (#18) has been placed on the development list.

5/16: C Cole Stilwell: Retired (was on Fresno IL).

5/16: LHP Ryan Rolison: Assigned to Fresno on a rehab assignment. Rolison will wear #25.

5/16: RHP Austin Becker: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies. Becker will wear #19.

5/16: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno.

Upcoming Promotions:

5/24 (Wednesday, May 24th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/25 (Thursday, May 25th) Tioga Thursday's & Ladies Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: Ladies Get in FREE! Additional Drink/Food Specials in Fresno Social and the Kodiak Club!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/26 (Friday, May 26th) - Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank. Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

Taco Trucks: Taco Truck Throwdown Winner, Tacos La Vaporera, Yassss Fish Tacos, Patron Tacos.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/27 (Saturday, May 27th) - Cruisin' Around the World - Lowriders de Fresno Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Lowriders Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/28 (Sunday, May 28th) - Pickle Palooza!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pickle Themed Events Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

