Rawhide Fall to Quakes 5-3

Visalia, CA - Quakes slip past the Rawhide 5-3 to take their first lead of the series. The Rawhide took an early lead, but the Quakes scored a three runs in the fourth inning for the lead.

Ricardo Yan made his seventh start of the year while striking out a career-high of 10 batters. Rawhide pitchers tallied a series-high 17 strikeouts. Despite the success on the bump, Yan took his fifth loss of the year.

Center Fielder Alvin Guzman led Visalia with two of the Rawhide five hits. For the Quakes, outfielder Chris Newell blasted two home runs in the contest and he now leads the California League with 12 home runs this season.

The Rawhide will attempt to salvage the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. from Valley Strong Ballpark.

