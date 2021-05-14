Storm Offense Finally Silenced in Loss to 66ersÃÂ

May 14, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Storm lose their second game of this homestand in a quiet night at the Diamond.

The typically dominant Storm offense was silenced by Inland Empire's Brent Killam who went 5 innings, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 6. Killam was then followed by Guzman who would go 4 innings striking out two and only allowing 1 hit. The Storm were shut out in a 9 inning, 2 and a half-hour long game, easily the fastest game of the year.

For the first 5 innings, the Storm matched the pitching brilliance of the 66ers as Dwayne Matos saw 15 batters in 5 innings and retired 15 batters giving up 0 hits, 0 runs, and striking out 4.

Things fell apart almost immediately as Ramon Perez stepped onto the mound and walked four batters, giving up 2 runs in .2 innings.

That brief lapse in pitching dominance proved enough as the 66ers gained an unnecessary insurance run in the 7th inning but the Storm simply never had the offensive firepower that they are used to showcasing.

One bright spot was the defense which was far better than in games past. Aside from one throwing error from Euribiel Angeles, which scored the 66ers first two runs, the defense made a few fantastic plays including from Brandon Valenzuela who has shown himself to be one of the defensive anchors of the team at catcher and 1st base.

The Storm look to win their first game of Opening Ceremony Festivities this weekend tomorrow at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.