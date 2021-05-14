Grizzlies To Host Mental Health Awareness Night May 15

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies will be hosting Mental Health Awareness Night tomorrow, May 15, to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health. To commemorate the event, Grizzlies baseball players will be wearing lime green (the official color of mental health awareness) wristbands, socks, and belts for the game that evening. The team will also promote the cause throughout the month to help draw awareness.

"It is no secret that baseball is a mental game and it is so crucially important to help promote good mental health," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. "Promoting an understanding of mental health has been more important than ever over this past year, and I am grateful that our organization has the opportunity to do our part."

May is national Mental Health Awareness month and the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health is working all month long to help promote conversations about the cause.

"This year's theme is around HOPE" said Ahmad Bahrami, Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health Division Manager. "We hope that we all can now speak more openly about struggles around our social, mental, and emotional wellness and support each other through those challenges. As we've all experienced unprecedented events in the past year and have been able to acknowledge its impact on our well-being. The Behavioral Health Department wants to continue to normalize the topic and having a mental health night at the ballpark is a way to try and get past stigma which prevented us from sharing our challenges, fearful of being rejected and hesitant in getting help".

Tickets for Saturday's Mental Health Awareness night start at $13.50 and are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Fans are encouraged to join the cause and wear lime green to the game as well.

