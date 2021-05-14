Late Homers Not Enough, Giants Fall in Ninth

The Giants mounted a spirited comeback on Thursday night with three home runs over the final three innings, but it was not enough as Stockton's Lazaro Armenteros delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Ports to a 5-4 win at Banner Island Ballpark. Robert Emery homered twice, including a game-tying solo shot in the top of the ninth, while Alex Canario also went deep for San Jose. With the loss, the Giants have now dropped two of the first three games in their series against the Ports.

Stockton led for the majority of the contest using a pair of early home runs off San Jose starter Wil Jensen to build a 3-0 lead. Armenteros belted a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first before Gavin Jones connected for a two-run homer an inning later.

The Giants would scratch across their first run of the night in the top of the fourth as Marco Luciano drew a leadoff walk, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on Luis Matos' single and then scored when Armani Smith grounded out. The Ports though got the run back in the bottom of the fifth when Jones led off with a single, moved to third on a two-base wild pitch and scored on Joshwan Wright's groundout.

Still down by a 4-1 margin, San Jose began their late comeback effort in the seventh when Emery led off with a soaring solo home run to left. The round-tripper was Emery's first of the season.

In the top of the eighth, Canario stepped to the plate with two outs and smacked a solo home run of his own to left bringing the Giants to within 4-3. Casey Schmitt followed with a double to deep left putting the potential tying run aboard, but Luis Toribio followed with a fly out to shallow left center ending the inning.

Another Emery homer though would bring San Jose all the way back. The Giants catcher led off the top of the ninth with a towering fly ball down the left field line that he managed to keep fair for a dramatic home run - his second of the night.

With the game even 4-4, Clay Helvey took over on the mound for San Jose to begin the bottom of the ninth and was on the verge of sending the game into extra innings. Helvey struck out the first two batters of his outing before issuing a walk to Wright. Sahid Valenzuela was up next and he blooped a double along the left field line to advance Wright, the potential winning run, to third. That set the stage for Armenteros who on a 2-2 pitch, smacked a sharp grounder up the middle for a single to bring home Wright for a Stockton walk-off victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Home Runs

Robert Emery (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI) became the first Giants player with a multi-homer game this season. The home runs were the first two of his professional career. Alex Canario's (1-for-4, HR, RBI) home run was his second in three games during the series. Emery, Canario and Casey Schmitt are tied for the team lead with two home runs each.

Inside The Box Score

San Jose out-hit Stockton by a 9-8 margin, but went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position for a second consecutive night. Luis Matos (2-for-4) and Luis Toribio (2-for-4) contributed two hits apiece for the Giants. The two teams combined for 28 strikeouts.

On The Mound

Wil Jensen struck out six and did not issue a walk over three innings in his first start of the season. The right-hander was charged with three runs (all earned). Brooks Crawford fired two perfect innings of relief on Thursday in his San Jose Giants debut. Crawford entered the game with the bases loaded and none out in the bottom of the seventh, but kept the Ports off the scoreboard by picking-up a strikeout and inducing a double play. He then struck out two more in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Crawford was added to the Giants roster from Extended Spring Training earlier Thursday.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

