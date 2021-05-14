Lavigne Reaches Base Four Times as Fresno Holds off Visalia 4-2

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (6-3) moved to 3-0 at home after holding off the Visalia Rawhide (1-8) 4-2 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno drew a season-high 10 walks with two of those coming in to score.

Grant Lavigne led the offensive charge for the Grizzlies. The Rockies #12 prospect reached base four times, which included a triple and three walks. Daniel Montano also had a strong showing, drawing a pair of walks and mashing a single in the second. Fresno starter Sam Weatherly did not factor in the decision. The lefty hurled four and two-thirds scoreless frames, punching out six in his second professional start. Anderson Bido (1-0) took the win and Blair Calvo earned the save after two innings of impressive work.

The Rawhide once again were in striking distance, but could not break through. Visalia notched a run in the fifth and sixth with Neyfy Castillo and Lyle Lin enjoying the RBI. Ronny Simon, Elian Miranda and Manuel Garcia each supplied a pair of hits in the loss. Rawhide righty Justin Martinez (0-2) pocketed the defeat after three-plus frames. The Highway 99 rivals are back at it tomorrow evening in Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Grant Lavigne (1-1, 3B, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB)

- RHP Blair Calvo (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K, save)

- LF Daniel Montano (1-2, RBI, 2 BB)

- 1B Colin Simpson (1-4, 2B, RBI, SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 3B Elian Miranda (2-4, 2B, R)

- 2B Ronny Simon (2-4, 2B, BB)

- C Manuel Garcia (2-3, BB)

On Deck:

Friday, May 14 vs. Visalia Rawhide, Visalia RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 1.80) vs. Fresno RHP Will Ethridge (0-1, 4.50), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide are very familiar about bringing championships to the Central Valley. In 2015, Fresno, who were affiliated with the Houston Astros at the time, won the Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championships. The Grizzlies former big league ties also won the World Series five times in a span of 10 seasons (San Francisco Giants: 2010, 2012, 2014, Houston Astros: 2017 and Washington Nationals: 2019). On the other hand, the Rawhide hoisted the California League championship trophy back in 2019.

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is FOUR victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.

