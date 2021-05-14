Marte and Marlowe Team up in 9-8 Victory

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Both Noelvi Marte and Cade Marlowe drove in four runs apiece in the Modesto Nuts' 9-8 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Noelvi Marte put the Nuts (6-3) up on the first pitch of the night when he smashed a solo home run over the left-field scoreboard against Quakes (4-4) starter Jimmy Lewis.

In the second inning, Cade Marlowe launched his first home run of the year out to center field. It was a three-run blast. In the fourth, Marlowe added his fourth RBI with a single as part of his 2-for-4 evening. In the sixth inning, with the Quakes mounting a comeback, Marte lifted his second home run of the night. This one a two-run homer that bounced off the top of the right-field wall.

The Quakes came back to tie it in the sixth inning with three runs. It remained tied at eight going into the eighth inning. Ty Duvall, who reached three times in the game, doubled off Hyun-il Choi (L, 0-1) with one out. Marte drove in Duvall, the game winning run, when he singled off the right-field wall.

Nolan Hoffman (W, 1-0) worked a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout. Luis Curvelo shut the door with three strikeouts during his two-inning save in which he did not allow a hit.

The Nuts look for their second winning streak of the year when they square off with the Quakes in the fourth game of the six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night at 6:30 pm.

