Storm Evens the Score with Blowout Win in Game Two

June 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Things got away from the Ports right away on Wednesday night, with the Storm jumping out to an 8-0 lead after the first inning on their way to a 19-0 win over Stockton to tie the series at 1-1.

A night after a spirited, 10-4 comeback win for the Ports on Tuesday, Lake Elsinore appeared to be a team on a mission to get back at Stockton tonight. Young right hander Steven Echavarria immediately ran into trouble, when the first ball in play off the bat of a Storm hitter was misplayed at short for an error.

A single and two walks plated the first run of the game, and it would snowball from there for the Ports. Three-straight singles plated four more runs to make it 5-0 before an out was recorded. An error and a sac fly scored two more, and the sac fly was a close play at the plate thanks to another fantastic throw from Ryan Lasko.

That would be the end of the night for Echavarria after nine batters and just one out recorded, who was replaced by TJ Czyz. Two more walks and another base hit capped the scoring in the first at 8-0. Of those eight runs only four were earned against Echavarria, but he did allow four hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Stockton would manage just four hits on the night, as it was just one of those games in baseball, where the team who racked up 10 runs the night before got shut out in game two.

You knew it wasn't the Ports night, when their top pitcher Ryan Brown even struggled. After a 1-2-3 first inning of work in the third, he had a rough go in the fourth. Ten batters and four runs came across that inning for Lake Elsinore, as Brown allowed five runs (six total) on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Infielder Dereck Salom pitched the last two innings to spare the Ports from having to burn any more pitchers in a game that was already decided. The Storm would get five more runs against Salom as he lobbed up some BP soft toss to take one for the team.

UP NEXT

RHP Sam Whiting (2-0, 3.47) will start versus the Ports LHP Dereck Corro (1-0, 6.75).

