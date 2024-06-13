Quakes Slide to Three Games Back

June 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Fresno starter Bryan Perez was sharp over seven innings, as the Quakes suffered an 8-2 defeat on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

The loss for Rancho, coupled with Lake Elsinore's win on Wednesday, now leaves the Quakes three games back of the Storm with only seven to play in the first half.

Perez (3-2) allowed a bunt single in the first to Kendall George and a solo homer from Jeral Perez (8) in the fourth, as he matched a season-high with seven innings.

Rancho starter Alex Makarewich (0-2) retired only two of the six batters he faced and failed to get out of the first inning, as Rancho fell into an early 2-0 hole.

The Grizzlies poured it on with four in the eighth against Waylin Santana to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

The Quakes got two of their four hits in the ninth and scored their final run when Logan Wagner drove in Perez with an infield single, capping the scoring at 8-2.

The Rancho pitching staff issued ten walks and hit two batters in the loss.

Rancho (26-31) will send Patrick Copen (3-2) to the mound on Thursday night, against Fresno lefty Austin Emener (0-3) at 6:50pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 18, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game home stand, including the final three games of the first half. Tuesday the 18th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

