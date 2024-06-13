Bryan Perez Rattles Rancho Cucamonga in 8-2 Fresno victory

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (35-23) agitated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (26-31) 8-2 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno extended their winning streak to five games after a complete performance from both sides of the ball. The Grizzlies also lengthened their home win streak to a season-long four games and improved to 16-4 all-time at Chukchansi Park against the Quakes. Fresno now sits 2.5 games back of Modesto with eight contests left to play in the first half. The Nuts suffered their fifth consecutive setback and their second in a row on a walk-off from the Visalia Rawhide.

The Grizzlies offense logged eight runs on seven hits, 10 walks and two hit-by-pitches. Every starter reached base at least once with five batters getting on safely two or more times. In the bottom of the first, Fresno brought eight batters to the plate, notching two runs. The long frame sent Rancho Cucamonga starter Alex Makarewich (0-2, loss) to the showers early after only 30 pitches and two outs recorded. Fresno worked four full counts in the inning. GJ Hill lifted a sacrifice fly and Jason Hinchman yielded a bases-loaded walk.

The Grizzlies made it 3-0 in the bottom of the second after Andy Perez lined a single to center, adding Caleb Hobson. In the top of the fourth, the Quakes cut the deficit to 3-1 after a Jeral Perez solo shot to left-center field, his eighth longball of the season. Fresno mustered the run back in the bottom of the fourth after a single and two errors plated Darius Perry.

The Grizzlies expanded the advantage to 8-1 in the bottom of the eighth with a four-run frame (all with two outs). Fresno sent 10 batters to the plate with four reaching on the free pass and two swatting base knocks. EJ Andrews Jr. whacked a two-run wallop to dead center, his third clout of the year. Nick Gile scampered home on a Braylen Wimmer infield single to short. Rancho Cucamonga supplied one final run in the top of the ninth on a Logan Wagner RBI single.

Hobson and Gile combined to score five runs on four walks at the top of the Fresno lineup. Perez relished a multi-hit night while both Hill and Andrews Jr. savored two RBI apiece. Felix Tena reached base three times with a double and two walks. Tena has found his way on base safely in 18 straight games and has picked up a hit in 17 of those contests. Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez dazzled for a career-high seven innings of one-run ball. Perez allowed a bunt single to open the game and the Perez solo blast in the fourth. He issued two walks and punched out four. He had two different stretches where he retired nine consecutive and 11 straight batters. Cade Denton and Stu Flesland III wrapped up the last two frames for Fresno. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Bryan Perez (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

- DH Caleb Hobson (1-2, 3 R, 2 BB, HBP, SB)

- LF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 2B Jeral Perez (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Logan Wagner (1-3, RBI, BB)

- CF Kendall George (1-4)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Fresno Grizzlies

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Patrick Copen (3-2, 3.43) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-3, 3.94)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Grizzlies have scored first in 10 of their last 11 games.

The Quakes committed four errors, the most by a Grizzlies' opponent in a game this season.

