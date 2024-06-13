Lake Elsinore Dominate Stockton, Take Game Two

June 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







After blowing a four-run lead in yesterday's game to the Stockton Ports, the Lake Elsinore Storm needed a win. They delivered one with authority by winning by 19 runs tonight.

It began right after starting pitcher Jose Luis Reyes had a 1-2-3 opening frame. The Storm offense was up and the first eight batters reached base. When all was said and done, the Storm would put up eight runs, have eleven batters successfully reach base, and collect five hits to turn a beautiful day into a nightmare for the Ports.

The Storm would sail smoothly after this. Luis Reyes would get through five innings without giving up a single run. He would ultimately earn the win as the Storm would go on to double the number of runs they scored in the first inning. Stockton would have a position player pitch in the seventh inning. This allowed Jose Sanabria to hit his first career home run and lead to another home run hit in the eighth inning by Jacob Campbell... and another by Ryan Wilson.

The Storm's magic number now sits at five as seven games remain in the first half and they lead the Quakes by three games in the standings.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up to date on important issues since 2001.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.