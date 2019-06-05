Storm Drop Opener to 66ers on Tuesday Night

San Bernardino, CA- The top pitching staff in the California League (2.86 team ERA) visited the worst hitting team in the league (.204 batting average) Tuesday night in San Bernardino, and the hitters prevailed in grand fashion.

With some marquee names pitching for the Lake Elsinore Storm, including rehab starter Dinelson Lamet, former San Diego Padres shortstop turned reliever, Javy Guerra, and 19-year-old prospect Luis Patino, it was the bats of Inland Empire that provided the difference in a 9-3 66ers victory at San Manuel Stadium.

Lamet took the loss, throwing 61 pitches over 2.1 IP in his second rehab start with the Padres affiliate. Guerra, in his professional pitching debut as a Storm reliever, faced five hitters and allowed two runs on two hits, while showcasing a 98mph fastball and effective slider. Patino, the scheduled starter and one of six Storm pitchers used in the game, worked two shutout innings in relief, striking out four and allowing no hits.

Inland Empire had a season high in runs and hits (12), highlighted by a Ryan Vega grand slam off Lamet in a six-run third inning that gave the Angels' affiliate the lead for good.

Noteworthy:

Allen Cordoba/3B: 1-5 with a double, he's hit in seven straight and 11 of 12

Luis Campusano/C: Five game hitting streak ends, still 2nd in league batting .311

Gabriel Arias/SS: Went 2-4 with one run and one RBI, has hit in four straight (7-17, .412 avg.)

Storm team: The Storm have won 16 of their last 26 games but are now six games out of first place with only 12 to play in the first half, with the final five games of the half at first place Rancho Cucamonga.

WP: Denny Brady (2-5

LP: Dinelson Lamet (0-2)

Save: None

HR: IE: Vega (1) Grand Slam B3, Scott (4) 2-run B4

Time: 3:00

Att: 1,545

On Deck:

LHP MacKenzie Gore will start on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30am in game two of this three-game series. Gore is coming of a dominant start at The Diamond vs San Jose on May 30 when he retired the first 13 batters of the game and 19 of 20 until surrendering a solo HR with two outs in the top of the 7th. In 10 Cal League starts, Gore is 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA. Opponents are batting .145 against the 20-year-old, who has 73 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 53.2 innings pitched.

The Storm return home Friday, June 7 for a five-game series against the Rockies affiliate, the Lancaster JetHawks. You can purchase tickets at stormbaseball.com or give the Ticket Office a call at 951-245-4487. #TheLake

