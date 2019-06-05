Big Innings Lead to 9-4 Loss

SAN JOSE, CA. - A pair of long balls sent the Modesto Nuts to a 9-4 loss against the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark.

After the Nuts (25-33) pushed across an unearned tally in the first inning, the Giants plated seven unanswered runs against Nuts' starter Austin Hutchison (L, 2-6).

With two outs in the third inning, Heliot Ramos doubled home two runs before Joey Bart connected on a two-run homer over the left-field wall. In the fifth, Ramos doubled again as part of a 4-for-4 day. He would score on Bart's RBI double. Courtney Hawkins had the big blow with a two-run homer to cap the three-run fifth.

Hutchison surrendered seven runs on ten hits over five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

Aaron Phillips (W, 4-4) shined over 5.2 innings. He needed to work around just two total singles in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. After an infield single in the sixth, Phillips left the game with two outs and a man on. That run would score on Jack Larsen's RBI single. Phillips allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out three.

Larsen would also drive in two runs in the eighth with a double. The Nuts' left fielder drove home three as part of a 2-for-4 day.

Trenton Toplikar (S, 1/1) worked the final three innings allowing two hits and two runs to secure the Giants' series-opening victory.

The Nuts will look to even up their three-game set with the Giants on Wednesday night. First pitch in San Jose is at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:20 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

