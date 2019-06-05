Hearn's Streak Ends In Loss To Rancho

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Matt Hearn went hitless on Tuesday night, ending his hitting streak at 15 games in a JetHawks 7-3 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at LoanMart Field.

Hearn went 0-for-3 with a walk and failed to pick up a hit for the first time since May 13. The 15-game streak, during which he went 20-for-61, was the longest in the California League this year.

The loss was Lancaster's sixth-straight, matching the club's longest skid of the season. It kept them in third place and dropped them seven games behind Rancho Cucamonga for first place in the South Division with 12 games to play in the first half.

Carlos Herrera hit a game-tying two-run homer in the third inning, but Ryan Rolison was unable to keep the game even as the Quakes (34-22) rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Rancho Cucamonga started its scoring in the first inning when Jeter Downs and Devin Mann hit back-to-back home runs against starter Ryan Rolison (2-2). Rolison had never allowed more than one home run in a game over the first 19 outings of his professional career.

In total, Rolison allowed career-highs with seven runs on nine hits. He matched a career-high with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Josiah Gray (2-0) fanned six and allowed two runs on three hits in five innings for the win.

Ryan Vilade's RBI-single in the sixth inning accounted for Lancaster's final run.

The series continues on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field. Garrett Schilling is scheduled to start for the JetHawks against Andre Jackson. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

