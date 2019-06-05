Austin Barnes Rehabs, Quakes Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Josiah Gray fired five impressive innings on Tuesday night and the Quakes smacked a pair of early homers, taking the opening game of a three-game set against the Lancaster JetHawks, 7-3 at LoanMart Field.

Jeter Downs and Devin Mann connected for back-to-back home runs in the first inning, then had consecutive run-scoring hits in the third, helping the Quakes win their third straight game overall and extending their lead over third-place Lancaster to seven games with just 12 to go in the first half.

Gray enjoyed another stellar outing, allowing just two runs on three hits over five innings. Gray (2-0) struck out six, walked one and did so in front of Austin Barnes, who made his first of two scheduled rehab appearances by catching all five of Gray's innings.

Barnes finished the night with one hit in three at-bats, but that hit counted, as it broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning, giving the Quakes the lead for good.

Leading 5-2 in the fourth, Rancho added two more against Lancaster starter Ryan Rolison (2-2), who suffered his worst loss of the year, allowing seven total runs on nine hits over five innings.

Melvin Jimenez, Wes Helsabeck and Logan Salow combined to work the final four innings, securing Rancho's first home win against the JetHawks in five tries this year.

The Quakes (34-22) are now 12 games over .500 for the first time all year and have a season-best six-game lead over second-place Lake Elsinore in the South Division with just 12 games to go in the first half.

On Wednesday, Austin Barnes is scheduled to return to Rancho Cucamonga as the Quakes host the JetHawks in game two of the three-game set. The Quakes will roll with newcomer Andre Jackson (0-0), who will make his first start in a Rancho uniform. His mound opponent will be Lancaster's Garrett Schilling (2-2). First pitch is slated for 7:05pm. On Wednesday, it's Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome at LoanMart Field. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

