Castro Named Cal League May Player of Month

June 5, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - Luis Castro was named the California League's Uncle Ray's Player of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday. The first baseman led the league with nine home runs, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and a 1.156 OPS for the month.

Castro, 23, also led the league with 21 walks, 60 total bases and a .450 on-base percentage. He hit .306 (26-for-85) with five doubles and a triple.

During the month, Castro was named the Cal League's Player of the Week for May 20-26. The week included a game in which he hit three home runs and reached base in all seven of his plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with six RBI, four runs scored and three walks.

The native of Caja Seca, Venezuela entered the month of June leading the Cal League in home runs, RBI, runs scored, walks, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

Castro is the first JetHawk to earn the league's Player of the Month honor since first baseman Roberto Ramos in May of last season.

