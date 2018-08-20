Storm Chasers to Play Doubleheader on August 29 at Werner Park

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the team will play a doubleheader at Werner Park on Wednesday, August 29 versus the Colorado Springs Sky Sox to make up a matchup that was postponed due to inclement weather on April 9. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Game one of the twinbill is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. CT, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. CT. The second matchup is slated to start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1.

That evening's scheduled Wiener Wednesday and Bark in the Park promotions will be in effect for both games. Tickets for Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest are good for both bouts. Fans who have not exchanged their 2018 Royals Exhibition Game tickets or tickets to any other postponed contest at Werner Park this season may exchange those tickets for tickets to the doubleheader on August 29.

Ticket exchanges must be made in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours. To view Ticket Office hours, please click here.

The Storm Chasers begin their final homestand of the 2018 campaign on Friday, August 24, lasting through Thursday, August 30, with matchups against the Iowa Cubs and Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Friday's contest is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CT. first pitch.

Tickets remain for all seven remaining home dates, and can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100.

