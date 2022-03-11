Storm Chasers to Host Chasers on Deck Event at Werner Park

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers will host Chasers On Deck at Werner Park on Sunday, April 3, from 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

During Chasers On Deck, fans can watch the 2022 Storm Chasers practice and hear from the team about the upcoming season. The team roster will be announced on a later date. There will be a media availability following practice with details on time and location to be announced on a later date.

"The 2022 season is right around the corner and we're really looking forward to showcasing Werner Park and our team during Chasers On Deck," Storm Chasers Vice President/General Manager Laurie Schlender said. "Not only will this be a great event for baseball fans, but it will also be a great afternoon for families as well."

In addition to practice on the field, fans can enjoy tours of Werner Park slated to start at 1:00, 2:00, or 3:00p.m. There will also be face painters and balloon artists on the concourse, and fans can play catch on the field after practice has ended. The Storm Front Team Store will also be open and showcasing the new arrivals for the 2022 season. Season ticket holders, Silver Chasers )presented by Senior Market Sales) and Lil'Chasers (presented by Atlas MedStaff) will have stations set up to pick-up their packages for the 2022 season. Throughout the event, there will be a Chasers Garage Sale with proceeds benefiting Chasers Charities.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on April 5 at Indianapolis before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 12 vs. Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

