RailRiders announce 2022 Pinstripe Pals program participants
March 11, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in conjunction with US Foods, are pleased to announce the ten leagues that have been selected for the 2022 Pinstripe Pals program.
The winning leagues and districts are:
Forest City Baseball & Softball Association
Wallenpaupack Area Little League
Wyoming-West Wyoming Little League
Wilkes-Barre City Little League
Milton Little League
Millville Little League
Greater Carbondale Miss C Softball League
Valley View Little League
North Scranton Little League
Dunmore Little League
2022 marks the seventh season of the Pinstripe Pals program. Each of the ten leagues selected will receive a $500 sponsorship from the RailRiders to assist in league expenses, as well as a $500 gift card courtesy of US Foods, which can be used to help teams pay for concession stand products and supplies.
Each league selected will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade at PNC Field before a RailRiders home game and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising. Selected leagues will have a photo of their choice placed in the GuideRail game day program on their league's night and one of the teams in each league will serve as the "Field of Dreams" club on that night and take the field with our players.
For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from March 11, 2022
- RailRiders announce 2022 Pinstripe Pals program participants - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders announce 2022 Pinstripe Pals program participants
- RailRiders University Community Series begins on April 3
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announces 2022 giveaways
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announces additional 2022 Theme Nights
- 2022 Custom Jerseys Unveiled