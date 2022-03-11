RailRiders announce 2022 Pinstripe Pals program participants

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in conjunction with US Foods, are pleased to announce the ten leagues that have been selected for the 2022 Pinstripe Pals program.

The winning leagues and districts are:

Forest City Baseball & Softball Association

Wallenpaupack Area Little League

Wyoming-West Wyoming Little League

Wilkes-Barre City Little League

Milton Little League

Millville Little League

Greater Carbondale Miss C Softball League

Valley View Little League

North Scranton Little League

Dunmore Little League

2022 marks the seventh season of the Pinstripe Pals program. Each of the ten leagues selected will receive a $500 sponsorship from the RailRiders to assist in league expenses, as well as a $500 gift card courtesy of US Foods, which can be used to help teams pay for concession stand products and supplies.

Each league selected will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade at PNC Field before a RailRiders home game and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising. Selected leagues will have a photo of their choice placed in the GuideRail game day program on their league's night and one of the teams in each league will serve as the "Field of Dreams" club on that night and take the field with our players.

For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

