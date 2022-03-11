Durham Bulls Sign Duke Softball's Peyton St. George to NIL Deal

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today that the organization has signed star Duke Softball pitcher Peyton St. George to an NIL deal and serve as Bulls Brand Ambassador for the 2022 season. St. George will work with the Bulls in relation to social media and merchandise, as well as appearances at home games and throughout the Triangle community over the course of the season.

"Durham has been my home for the past 5 years and I am so thankful that NIL has given me many opportunities to be more involved in my community, especially now with the Bulls, said St. George. "As a student-athlete, using my platform to grow the games of softball and baseball means everything to me and I'm excited for what this season holds!"

"From the jump, Peyton has wanted to partner with organizations and brands that have missions she can relate to in her life, so teaming with the Bulls, a franchise that has always been about excellence in the community and on the field, is a perfect fit," said Jason Bryant Jennings, agent for Peyton St. George. "Additionally, this is a special partnership given that Peyton is a historic player in the sense that she was the first Duke commit and is now working with the nation's most historic minor league baseball franchise."

"We are thrilled to have Peyton as our first Name, Image and Likeness deal and represent the Durham Bulls as a Brand Ambassador for the 2022 season," said Durham Bulls Vice President of Baseball Operations Mike Birling. "Peyton has had an illustrious career with Duke, with many more accomplishments sure to follow. We look forward to helping her share her message while also elevating the Bulls brand in the Durham community and beyond."

St. George has posted an 8-1 record and 1.87 ERA through 14 outings this year as a graduate student. She entered this week ranked in the top ten in three of the four major polls, marking the first time that has happened in program history.

She is the first player in Duke Softball program history to record more than 50 wins in her career, as well as 500 strikeouts. St. George enjoyed an historic 2021 season with Duke, setting single-season records for saves, innings pitched, complete games, shutouts and strikeouts to lead the Blue Devils to their first Atlantic Coast Conference Championship title in program history.

The Bulls begin their Triple-A National Title defense on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

