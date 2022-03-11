Baseball's Back Bash Set for April 1

The Red Wings Annual Baseball's Back Bash returns on Friday, April 1 to get YOU ready for another exciting season of Red Wings Baseball at Frontier Field! This FREE event will run from 4 pm to 6:30 pm and coincide with the opening of the Red Wings Ticket Office for the 2022 season. A TON of our brand-new merchandise for the 2022 season will be revealed for the first time at the Bash.

What does the Baseball's Back Bash include:

FOOD: Zweigle's will be serving up FREE Zweigle's products. Mac 'N Cheese will also be available.

BEVERAGES: $2 draft beers and $1 soda/water available for all fans.

MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will be cranking out some classic rock tunes! Check them out here.

FUN: We'll have both our Speed Pitch and Bounce House inflatables set up along with a few tailgate-style games.

It wouldn't be a party without a couple crazy birds and Mac! All three mascots will be available for photos and autographs throughout the evening.

RAFFLE PRIZES: For every $20 spent in the Red Wings Team Store on this day, fans will receive a raffle ticket. We'll announce a raffle winner at 5 pm, 5:30 pm and 6 pm. Fans MUST be present to win.

5 pm Prize: Red Wings Opening Day trapper hat giveaway AND 30 Diamond Dollars.

5:30 pm Prize: Red Wings Replica Jersey.

6 pm Prize: Red Wings Giveaway Guarantee Club Membership.

TEAM STORE: All new merchandise for the 2022 season will go on sale for the first time at the Bash!

SEASON SEAT PICK UP: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets beginning on this day as well.

The Red Wings 2022 home opener is Tuesday, April 12 at 6:05 pm against the Buffalo Bisons. Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

